(Adds details on budget numbers, background and context)
BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's primary budget
surplus grew in March from February as the government continued
its efforts to shore up public finances and regain credibility
with investors.
Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 3.58 billion reais
($1.6 billion) in March, the central bank said on Wednesday. The
figure was up from 2.13 billion reais in February and in line
with forecasts for a 3.5 billion reais surplus in a Reuters poll
of nine analysts.
The primary budget represents the public sector's excess
revenue over expenditures before debt payments.
Brazil's public finances have deteriorated rapidly under
President Dilma Rousseff, leading Standard & Poor's to downgrade
the country's sovereign debt rating closer to junk status last
month.
Brazil's government pledged to save 99 billion reais this
year in primary surplus, or 1.9 percent of the country's GDP.
Many economists see that target as out of reach without the
government resorting to accounting gimmicks or extraordinary
revenues from concessions or tax settlements.
Rousseff has already started to hike some taxes to make up
for heavy revenue losses coming from rising energy subsidies to
help struggling electricity distributors.
The government announced on Tuesday an increase in taxes on
beer, soda and other beverages that will add 1.5 billion reais
in tax revenues this year alone.
In the 12 months through March, Brazil's primary surplus was
equivalent to 1.75 percent of GDP, down from 1.76 percent in
February and still below the government's target.
The government has fallen short of its consolidated primary
surplus target in the past two years.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, which includes
interest payments, widened to 13.022 billion reais in March from
9.516 billion in February.
The public sector's net debt was equivalent to 34.2 percent
of GDP in March, up from 33.7 percent of GDP in February.
($1 = 2.233 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)