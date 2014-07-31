(Repeats story after alert corrected, no changes to text)

BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 2.1 billion reais ($900 million) in June, disappointing market expectations of a small surplus, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to be a surplus of 200 million reais, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a primary deficit of 11.04 billion reais in May.

($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)