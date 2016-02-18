BRASILIA Feb 18 The Brazilian government plans to cut around 25 billion reais ($6.20 billion) in spending this year but is looking for ways to relax its key fiscal target to cover its widening deficit, four officials familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff plans to announce the spending cut on Friday two days after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's rating further into junk territory citing the government's inability to rebalance its accounts.

That amount is only 36 percent of the budget cut set for 2015 and insufficient to reach a primary surplus goal of 30.5 billion reais or equivalent of 0.5 percent of its gross domestic product. The cut would represent less than one percent of the budget's overall spending.

Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa and other members of the economic team are considering a fiscal target band to allow a deficit of around 1 percent of GDP, said the officials who asked for anonymity because the information is not public. Talks are ongoing and it was not clear yet if the government will be able to announce a new target band on Friday, they added.

A sharp drop in tax revenues as the economy enters its second year of recession and a political deadlock in Congress that delayed key austerity measures have complicated Rousseff's efforts to shore up the country's finances.

Barbosa is also pushing for the government to unveil legislation to set a ceiling on public spending and extend the maturity of debt states hold with the federal government in exchange for stricter spending guidelines, two of the sources said.

Brazil's budget deficit has mushroomed since Rousseff took office in 2011. The overall deficit rose to 10.3 percent of GDP in 2015, nearly five times its shortfall in the 12 months to mid-2011.

By comparison, at the height of its debt crisis in 2009 Greece had a deficit of 15.2 percent of GDP.

The finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comments.

($1 = 4.0355 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Patricia Duarte in Sao Paulo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)