(Recasts with finance minister comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's fiscal deficit
prior to debt interest payments could reach 150 billion reais
($42.10 billion) this year as revenues collapse amid a crippling
recession economy, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on
Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters the
primary budget deficit could hit 160 billion reais ($45 billion)
to include eventual losses from state electricity holding
Eletrobras.
Speaking to local broadcaster SBT, Meirelles said that the
government will have the final estimate of the primary deficit
by Friday. On that date the government has to issue a bimonthly
report to detail the state of its finances.
Interim President Michel Temer is racing to get Congress to
approve a new primary deficit target by the end of the month to
avoid a government shutdown.
Brazilian law forces the government to make the necessary
budget cuts to reach its official target, which is currently a
surplus of 30.5 billion reais. The primary deficit, which
represents revenues minus expenditures before debt interest
payments, is a closely watched gauge of creditworthiness.
The Senate President Renan Calheiros has said he will
convene both houses next week to vote the new target.
President Dilma Rousseff, suspended by the Senate last week
for allegedly breaking fiscal rules, turned a primary surplus
into a massive deficit after years of heavy public spending and
hefty tax breaks to businesses.
Although negative for an economy in free fall, Meirelles
said the government has not ruled out raising taxes to plug the
yawning fiscal gap.
He also said that the upcoming pension system reform should
set a minimum age of requirement and be valid for current
workers. He added that a retirement age of 65 years could be
appropriate and in line with that of most countries.
($1 = 3.5375 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Bernard Orr)