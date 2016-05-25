GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
SAO PAULO May 25 A decision by Brazil's Congress to widen the national budget deficit target for this year signals the commitment of lawmakers to restoring the equilibrium of public finances and laying the bases for a sustained economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, lawmakers passed a request by interim President Michel Temer to post a so-called primary deficit of 170.5 billion real ($47 billion), equivalent to 2.75 percent of gross domestic product. The decision is "an important step towards reducing the huge uncertainties surrounding, and still surround, our public finances," the statement said.
($1 = 3.6123 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D