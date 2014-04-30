BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 3.174 billion Brazilian reals ($1.43 billion) in March, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 3.078 billion reais in February.

The central bank is scheduled to release later on Wednesday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance. ($1 = 2.2259 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Nick Zieminski)