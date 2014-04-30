BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 3.174 billion Brazilian
reals ($1.43 billion) in March, the country's Treasury said on
Wednesday.
The central government, which includes results from federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a
primary deficit of 3.078 billion reais in February.
The central bank is scheduled to release later on Wednesday
the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and
municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's
fiscal performance.
($1 = 2.2259 Brazilian reals)
