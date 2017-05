BRASILIA Jan 31 Brazil's public debt probably grew in January from December, central bank economist Fernando Rocha told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday.

Net debt probably reached 46.4 percent of gross domestic product in January, up from 45.9 percent in December. Gross debt is forecast to have risen to 70.2 percent of GDP, up from 69.5 percent at the end of 2016, Rocha said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)