BRASILIA May 23 Brazil will eliminate a payroll
tax on bus fares, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on
Thursday, in another measure to curb consumer price increases as
inflation hovers near the ceiling of the government's target.
The change in the so-called PIS/Cofins tax will be announced
through a provisional measure by President Dilma Rousseff in
coming days, Mantega told journalists. The current tax rate was
not immediately clear.
Stubbornly high inflation has dented business and consumer
confidence in Latin America's largest economy, complicating
Rousseff's efforts to boost economic growth.
The benchmark IPCA consumer price index has
remained around the top end of the government's target, near 6.5
percent, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates off
a record low.
Bus fares in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, will increase
by 6.7 percent next month to 3.2 reais ($1.56).