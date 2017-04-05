BRASILIA, April 5 State-controlled lender Caixa
Econômica Federal expects Brazilian workers to withdraw
a total of 35 billion reais ($11.3 billion) from a severance
fund by the end of July, as part of government efforts to
stimulate the economy amid frail signs of a recovery.
In December, President Michel Temer's administration
announced it would allow Brazilians to extract all money from
so-called FGTS accounts that were inactive for over three years.
Under previous law, those funds could only be accessed if a
worker was fired, retired or needed money to acquire property.
Handing out extra cash to consumers could boost spending as
Latin America's largest economy slowly stabilizes from its
deepest recession on record. Households have yet to benefit from
the early recovery following years of rampant debt-fueled
consumption.
Speaking at an event in Brasília, Caixa Chief Executive
Gilberto Occhi said the bank will bring forward the start of the
second phase of withdrawals, which encompasses workers born in
the months of March, April and May, to Saturday from Monday, in
response to heavy demand.
In the first phase of withdrawals in March, Brazilians born
in the months of January and February withdrew a total of 5.9
billion reais.
According to Caixa's press office, up to 11.2 billion reais
are available for withdrawal in April, or 26 percent of total
funds.
($1 = 3.0897 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Alden Bentley)