BRASILIA, June 26 Government spending in Brazil
needs to slow down to open room for investments, central bank
economic policy director Carlos Hamilton Araújo said on
Thursday.
A slower rate of growth in consumption would also help
rebalance Brazil's economy and potentially increase its
investment rate, currently at around 18 percent, Araujo said.
"The result of a moderation in household consumption and
government consumption, which is certainly even more necessary,
would be more investment," he told journalists after the release
of the bank's quarterly inflation report.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)