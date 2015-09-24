BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's central bank will
guarantee that the foreign exchange market works efficiently,
bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, after the
currency plunged to an all-time low despite a more intense
currency intervention program.
When asked if the bank could use its foreign reserves to
quell forex volatility, Tombini said that the bank is
considering all instruments.
He also reaffirmed the central bank's strategy of keeping
interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period of time.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)