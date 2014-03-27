BRASILIA, March 27 Brazil's government will have a smaller contribution to economic growth in 2014 compared to last year, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday in a press conference on the bank's quarterly inflation report.

Brazil's central bank lowered its 2014 economic growth forecast to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent previously, but raised its inflation estimate to 6.1 percent, signaling it may continue to raise interest rates. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)