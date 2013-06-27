BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's economy could grow
more in the second quarter than the 0.6 percent expansion posted
in the first quarter, central bank director Carlos Hamilton
Araujo said on Thursday.
"It is plausible that expansion in the second quarter would
be better than the 0.6 percent of the first quarter," he said in
a press briefing after the bank raised its inflation estimates
for this year and next in its quarterly inflation report.
The bank raised its inflation forecast to 6 percent in 2013
and 5.4 percent in 2014, both well above the center of the
official target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage
points. The bank also cut its forecast for economic growth to
2.7 percent this year.