BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil's central bank will remain especially vigilant to battle persistently high inflation, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The bank last week surprised markets by raising its benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 11.25 percent, resuming monetary tightening after an acceleration in price gains raised inflation expectations.

The bank said in its Oct. 29 decision statement that the rate hike aims to secure a more benign inflation outlook for 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simonn)