BRASILIA Dec 11 Brazil's inflation could spike
in the short term and remain high, but price increases should
begin to slow in 2015, the bank said in the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.
The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points to 11.75 percent, stepping up
monetary tightening to battle inflation and reinforce President
Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain investors' confidence.
The bank said in its decision statement that any other rate
increases should be done "sparingly," signaling it may slow the
pace of rate increases.
