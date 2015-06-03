BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil's central bank raised
interest rates to 13.75 percent from 13.25 percent as expected
on Wednesday, opting for another steep hike despite fears higher
borrowing costs will sink Latin America's largest economy deeper
into recession.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted
unanimously to hike the benchmark Selic rate by 50
basis points for the fifth straight time. The move was expected
by an overwhelming majority of economists and traders.
The bank made no changes to the wording of the decision
statement when compared to the previous meeting.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)