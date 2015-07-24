BRASILIA, July 24 New inflationary risks have emerged in Brazil and it is "paramount" for the central bank to remain vigilant to meet its goal of bringing inflation down to the center of the official target next year, bank director Luiz Pereira said on Friday.

"Progress so far in fighting inflation needs to be balanced against more recent risks that threaten our central objective," Pereira said in a speech posted in the bank's website. "Therefore, we should remain cautious at this particular juncture." (Reporting by Alonso Soto)