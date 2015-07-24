BRASILIA, July 24 New inflationary risks have
emerged in Brazil and it is "paramount" for the central bank to
remain vigilant to meet its goal of bringing inflation down to
the center of the official target next year, bank director Luiz
Pereira said on Friday.
"Progress so far in fighting inflation needs to be balanced
against more recent risks that threaten our central objective,"
Pereira said in a speech posted in the bank's website.
"Therefore, we should remain cautious at this particular
juncture."
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)