BRASILIA Oct 21 The Brazilian central bank kept
interest rates on hold at 14.25 percent as expected on
Wednesday, in a bet that further monetary tightening will not be
needed to rein in surging inflation in an economy already
immersed in recession.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy
committee, known as Copom, kept its benchmark Selic rate
at a level that represents a nine-year high and is
still the highest among the world's top 10 economies.
The decision to stand pat on rates matches the expectation
of an overwhelming majority of economists.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb)