BRASILIA Jan 20 Brazil's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Wednesday, backtracking from previous
signals it was ready to boost borrowing costs after it was
pressured to avoid harming an economy mired in its worst
recession in decades.
In a split vote, the bank's eight-member monetary policy
board, known as Copom, decided to maintain its benchmark Selic
rate at 14.25 percent. Economists were split on the
decision after central bank chief Alexandre Tombini signaled on
Tuesday that the bank could abandon plans for steep rate hike to
support the economy.
The central bank had been under pressure from politicians,
business and labor groups to avoid more rate hikes even after
inflation topped 10 percent to end 2015 at its highest in 12
years.
