BRASILIA Oct 29 Monetary policy in Brazil should remain vigilant to battle inflation regardless of the uncertain pace of recovery of key fiscal results, the central bank said in the minutes of its latest rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 14.25 percent for its second straight meeting last week despite a jump in inflation expectations. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)