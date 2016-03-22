CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's inflation is set to slow down in coming months as a stronger exchange rate and a weaker labor market help curb price rises, but policymakers are not considering lowering interest rates, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.
In his opening remarks at a Senate hearing, Tombini said the bank is not working with the hypothesis of easing monetary policy and will take the necessary measures to lower inflation to the 4.5 percent target if the balance of risks deteriorates.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 16 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors paused for a breather a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.