BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazil's central bank is not considering cutting interest rates as inflation remains naggingly high, central bank director Altamir Lopes said on Monday.

In a conference with investors sponsored by JP Morgan, Lopes said he expects the recession to drag down inflation in the coming months.

He also said he expected less room for "significant" currency depreciation in 2016.

