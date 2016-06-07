BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's nominated central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday low inflation is key to foster investment and recover an economy mired in its worst recession ever.

Goldfajn spoke to senators of the economic affairs committee for his confirmation hearing. If he is confirmed by the committee the Senate floor needs to ratify his nomination. The central bank started on Tuesday its two-day meeting to decide on its benchmark Selic rate. It is not yet clear if Goldfajn, the former chief economist of Itau Unibanco, will participate in the rate decision. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)