BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's nominated central bank
chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday low inflation is key to
foster investment and recover an economy mired in its worst
recession ever.
Goldfajn spoke to senators of the economic affairs committee
for his confirmation hearing. If he is confirmed by the
committee the Senate floor needs to ratify his nomination.
The central bank started on Tuesday its two-day meeting to
decide on its benchmark Selic rate. It is not yet clear if
Goldfajn, the former chief economist of Itau Unibanco, will
participate in the rate decision.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W
Simon)