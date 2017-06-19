BRASILIA, June 19 Conditions remain favorable
for interest rates to continue falling in Brazil and the main
risk for that scenario is uncertainty over proposed economic
reforms, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday at an
event in São Paulo, according to prepared remarks published
online by the bank.
The central bank has cut interest rates by 400 basis points
since October, to 10.25 percent. Economists expect it to trim
rates further to 8.50 percent by December as it seeks to support
a fragile economic recovery.
