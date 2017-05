RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombinin said on Friday policymakers will not tolerate high inflation, boosting bets that the bank is ready to tighten monetary policy next week.

"There is no and there will be no tolerance to inflation," he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, where he is attending a meeting of South American central bank presidents.

Short-dated interest rates further rallied on Tombini's remarks.