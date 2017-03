FORTALEZA, Brazil Nov 5 The indebtedness of Brazilian families is showing signs of a decline, but there is still room for credit volumes to grow in the South American country, central bank director Anthero Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles, director of financial supervision, said at a bank's event in the northeastern city of Fortaleza that the bank needs to monitor the expansion of mortgage credit, but that at this moment there is no reason for concern.