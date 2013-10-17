BRASILIA Oct 17 Inflation in Brazil remains
stubbornly high but monetary policy should contribute to slow
price increases through next year, according to the minutes of
the central bank's most recent rate-setting meeting released on
Thursday.
The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate for
the fifth straight time last week, keeping the pace of rate
hikes steady and giving no signs it was ready to end monetary
tightening to battle high inflation.
The bank repeated almost the same language from the previous
minutes in a sign that policymakers could extend the rate hiking
cycle.