BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate to 10 percent from 9.5 percent on Wednesday as expected, lifting borrowing costs back to double-digit territory to battle high inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

All but two of the 62 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the central bank to raise its Selic rate by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time following a 25-basis-point increase in April.

The decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; editing by Andrew Hay)