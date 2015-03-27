Fear of junk bond ratings hangs over Illinois budget crisis
CHICAGO, May 11 Illinois faces costly consequences if it fails to pass a budget by the end of May and is hit with more credit rating downgrades, state lawmakers were warned this week.
SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's short-term economic outlook is "unfavorable" but policy adjustments currently underway should help rebuild confidence and lead to an eventual recovery, Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said in a statement on Friday.
Tombini's statement followed the publication of data showing Brazil's economy grew 0.1 percent in 2014, its worst performance since 2009. Tombini referred to last year's economic data as a "pause in economic growth." (Reporting by Brian Winter, Editing by Franklin Paul)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.