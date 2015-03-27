SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's short-term economic outlook is "unfavorable" but policy adjustments currently underway should help rebuild confidence and lead to an eventual recovery, Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said in a statement on Friday.

Tombini's statement followed the publication of data showing Brazil's economy grew 0.1 percent in 2014, its worst performance since 2009. Tombini referred to last year's economic data as a "pause in economic growth." (Reporting by Brian Winter, Editing by Franklin Paul)