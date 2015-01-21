BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil's central bank raised interest rates to 12.25 percent on Wednesday, maintaining an aggressive pace of monetary tightening to battle quickening inflation and regain the trust of investors.
The bank's eight-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted to hike the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the second straight time. The move was expected by an overwhelming majority of economists and market traders. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.