BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil's central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, surprising markets with a more aggressive rate cut in an effort to pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever.
In a unanimous vote, the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to lower its benchmark Selic rate to 13.00 percent - its lowest in nearly two years - after two straight cuts of 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Peter Cooney)
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.