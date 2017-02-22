Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazil's central bank maintained the pace of interest rate cuts on Wednesday, resisting pressure to further step up monetary easing to pull Latin America's economy out of its worst recession on record.
In a unanimous vote, the bank's 9-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to lower its benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 12.25 percent - its lowest since March of 2015. The decision was widely expected among analysts and market traders. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft)
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.