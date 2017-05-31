BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
BRASILIA May 31 Brazil's central bank cut interest rates to a more than three-year low on Wednesday despite a political crisis threatening government efforts to plug a widening fiscal gap that has plunged the country into recession.
The bank's nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut its benchmark Selic rate by 100 basis points for the second straight time to 10.25 percent. It was the lowest the Selic has been in more than three years. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)