(Corrects Selic rate in 3rd paragraph to 14.25 pct)
By Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 6 Brazil's central bank will
remain vigilant in case inflation forecasts drift significantly
away from its target, it said on Thursday in a clear warning it
could raise interest rates again.
In the minutes of last week's rate-setting meeting, the bank
said progress in its fight against inflation showed monetary
policy was going in the right direction. It has promised to
halve inflation next year.
The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the sixth straight time, to
14.25 percent, but signaled it was halting the aggressive
monetary tightening cycle.
The bank in the minutes affirmed the tightening pause,
saying policymakers need perseverance and determination to lower
inflation.
"The bank set itself a relatively high bar to raise interest
rates again," said Rodrigo Melo, chief economist with Icatu
Vanguarda.
A shaper depreciation of the Brazilian real could
raise pressure on the bank to hike rates again to keep inflation
expectations anchored, analysts said. So far this year, the real
has weakened more than 24 percent against the U.S. dollar.
Yields in Brazil's interest rate futures rose across the
board early on Thursday, indicating market traders see a greater
chance that policymakers would raise rates again in September.
Brazil's inflation slowed in the month to mid-July as the
economy heads into deep recession, but the trailing 12-month
rate remained high at 9.25 percent.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Alonso
Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)