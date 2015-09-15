BRASILIA, Sept 15 A recent credit downgrade has
made Brazil's situation more challenging, reinforcing the
importance of current policies aimed at lowering inflation and
shoring up public finances, central bank president Alexandre
Tombini said on Tuesday.
In a Senate hearing, Tombini reiterated inflation is set to
reach the 4.5 percent target at end-2016 if interest rates
remain steady for a long period, despite recent risks that
require the central bank to remain vigilant.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)