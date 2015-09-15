(Adds Tombini comments on currency, taxes)
BRASILIA, Sept 15 A recent credit downgrade has
made Brazil's situation more challenging, reinforcing the
importance of policies aimed at lowering inflation and shoring
up public finances, central bank president Alexandre Tombini
said on Tuesday.
In a Senate hearing, Tombini reiterated that inflation
should slow to the 4.5 percent target by the end of 2016 if
interest rates remain steady for a long period, although recent
risks require the central bank to remain vigilant.
"This moment should be used to rethink tax structures and
public spending," Tombini told senators. Brazil's government on
Monday unveiled new taxes and spending cuts totaling $17 billion
as part of efforts to close a budget deficit.
Tombini said the recent drop in Brazil's currency to
near-record lows has not brought about a significant increase in
financial risks and should actually help manufacturers.
Brazil's benchmark interest rate of 14.25 percent is the
highest among the world's 10 largest economies. Inflation is
near 10 percent but is set to fall sharply next year due to a
steep recession, the worst for Latin America's largest economy
in 25 years.
As inflation cools and the economy stabilizes, people will
become more confident, Tombini said.
