(Recasts adding Tombini and analyst comments and currency
movenment)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's central bank raised
its inflation forecast for next year to well above its official
target, but warned markets it has no plans to raise interest
rates as it expects a deepening recession to curb price
increases.
In its quarterly report released on Thursday, the bank
raised its 2016 inflation forecast to 5.3 percent from 4.8
percent previously.
The upward revision is due to rapid depreciation of the real
that hit its weakest level ever earlier on Thursday as investors
fret about the deepening political and economic crisis. The
central bank targets an inflation rate of 4.5 percent, the
midpoint of its tolerance range of 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
Despite such pressures, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini
said in a press briefing the bank will stick to its plan to keep
interest rates on hold for some time as it aims for inflation to
ease to the target in late 2016.
Tombini also said the bank was ready to use its foreign
reserves to limit forex volatility, sparking a rebound of the
real that is now trading 1 percent stronger at 4.10 per dollar.
The central bank revised its economic growth forecast to a
contraction of 2.7 percent this year and 2.2 percent in four
quarters through to the second quarter of 2016.
The recession should ease inflationary pressures in coming
years, the bank said.
Some economists warned the bank risks putting more pressure
on the real if it does not raise borrowing costs soon.
"If the central bank does not hike in the next meeting, they
will see another round of deterioration," Santander Securities
strategist Sandro Sobral said in a note to clients.
The central bank halted its aggressive rate-hiking cycle on
Sept. 2, keeping its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent to
avoid doing more harm to an economy struggling with its worst
recession in 25 years.
In Thursday's report, the bank said the increase in its 2016
inflation expectation was "small" compared to previous ones and
reaffirmed that its goal is to lower inflation to the target in
late 2016.
Annual inflation is currently more than the double the 4.5
percent target with consumer prices rising 9.53 percent in the
12 months through August.
The bank also raised its 2015 inflation forecast to 9.5
percent from a previous 9 percent. But it sees annual inflation
dropping sharply to 4.0 percent in the third quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by W
Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)