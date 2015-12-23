(Adds analyst comment and market reaction)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's central bank raised
its inflation forecast for next year to near the ceiling of the
official target range, signaling it could resume interest rate
hikes to tame a surge in price expectations despite a deepening
recession.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Wednesday, the
bank raised its 2016 inflation forecast to 6.2 percent from 5.3
percent previously. However, the bank sees annual inflation
dropping to 4.8 percent in 2017.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at the 4.5 percent,
the center of the official target range of between 2.5 and 6.5
percent.
The reversal of a decline in inflation expectations is
expected to force the central bank to hike its benchmark Selic
rate, already one of the world's highest at 14.25
percent, despite the rapid fall of the once-booming economy into
its worst recession in 25 years.
The central bank's board meets next on Jan. 20 to decide on
interest rates.
The bank reiterated in the report that it take all measures
needed to bring double-digit inflation to within the range next
year and then to the center of the target in 2017. Annual
inflation in November was 10.48 percent.
"There are a lot of uncertainties about the economy and the
central bank is likely to opt for a preventive hike to anchor
inflation expectations," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist
with Haitong in Sao Paulo.
Interest rate futures were barely changed after the report
as trade was thin ahead of year-end holidays. Market bets of a
rate hike in January had grown rapidly since the last central
bank policy meeting, when two of eight members of the committee
voted for a steep rate increase.
The bank halted an aggressive cycle in September after
inflation expectations dropped.
Expectations started to climb again due to a weakening real
currency, persistently high government-controlled prices and
deteriorating fiscal results, the central bank said in the
report.
The bank pointed to uncertainties related to fiscal policies
as a key factor keeping inflation naggingly high. It said
policymakers will remain "especially vigilant" to curb
short-term inflationary pressures.
Last week, President Dilma Rousseff replaced fiscal
conservative Joaquim Levy for a leftist economist as finance
minister, triggering a sell-off in markets as investors
interpreted the change as a sign of laxer fiscal discipline.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alison Williams and W
Simon)