BRASILIA Jan 24 Brazil's central bank could
simplify its reserve requirement rules and eventually reduce
them to lower the cost of credit for consumers, newspaper O
Estado de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.
The bank is considering unifying its rules for demand,
savings and time deposits, the newspaper reported without citing
sources. The unification of the formula to calculate those
deposit requirements would lower the loan spread, or the
difference between the interest that banks charge on their loans
and their cost of funding.
The daily reported that the central bank could eventually
reduce those reserve requirements to increase the amount of
money flowing into the economy.
The central bank's press office did not immediately respond
to an email seeking comments.
In December, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn announced
measures to reduce credit costs for companies and consumers in
the medium- to long-term as part of the government's push to
revive an economy mired in recession.
The bank will create excess reserves, a mechanism in which
the bank pays interest on excess reserves kept at the bank, to
increase the efficiency of monetary policy.
Under Goldfajn the bank has stepped up monetary easing,
cutting its benchmark Selic rate by a whopping 75 basis points
to 13 percent at its last meeting on Jan. 11.
Goldfajn has also vowed to look for ways to reduce the
interest rates charged by credit card companies, which at times
top 400 percent a year in Brazil.
Reserve requirements are monetary policy tools in which
commercial banks are forced to keep part of their reserves at
the central bank to control the volume of money in the economy.
(Writing by Alonso Soto)