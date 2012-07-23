* Cenbank chief sees signs of economy accelerating

* Credit concessions picking up, default rates falling

* "Extreme" event in global economy unlikely, despite Spain

* Inflation's move to target not "linear"

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, July 23 The Brazilian economy is on its way to recovery, with recent interest rate cuts and stimulus measures expected to lead to greater growth in the second half of 2012, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Monday.

The central bank has hinted the aggressive rate-cutting cycle of the past 11 months could be drawing to an end, but is leaving the door open for further cuts if the economy continues to disappoint.

"We have some signs that support this view of stronger growth in the second half starting in the third quarter. We are confident with the view that third quarter growth in annualized terms will be much stronger," Tombini said in a conference call with foreign reporters and analysts.

Tombini said he sticks with his view that the probability of an "extreme event" in international markets is lower despite recent events in Spain and Greece. Stocks sank worldwide on Monday because of mounting fears that Spain could soon become the fourth euro zone member to request a full bailout.

The Brazilian economy has struggled to grow since mid-2011 due to the fallout of the debt crisis in Europe, high production costs and previous government efforts to prevent overheating.

The largest Latin American economy will likely have its worst annual performance since 2009, growing by 1.9 percent, according to the median of market forecasts.

The central bank has cut its benchmark Selic rate in eight straight meetings to a record low of 8 percent since last August, and is expected to deliver one more cut next month.

Tombini said that the increase in money supply plus government stimulus measures will be the force behind an expected economic rebound later this year.

A pickup in credit concessions in June and continued strength in c onsumer demand are signs that the government's policy mix is paying off, he s aid.

After a rise in default rates on loans earlier in the year, Tombini added, preliminary data in June showed that defaults have begun to decline - a trend he expects to continue.

He added that foreign domestic investment was "very strong" in June as huge recent offshore oil discoveries, and preparations for the World Cup and Olympics later this decade, make Brazil a coveted investment destination despite the global slowdown.

Strong investment will likely keep the job market healthy even as a weak local industry dragged job creation in Brazil last month.

INFLATION PATH NOT LINEAR

The International Monetary Fund has publicly backed Brazil's efforts to revive its economy, but warned that the massive stimulus could stoke inflation in coming months.

A central bank poll on Monday showed that analysts raised their forecasts for inflation this year beyond the midpoint of the official target range of 4.5 percent -- plus or minus two percentage points.

Tombini, a U.S.-educated economist, said the bank is closely monitoring price increases and is confident that the annual inflation rate will hit the center of the target.

However, he noted that the process by which inflation converges toward the middle of the target range is "not linear."

"This process is not homogenous. Perhaps 12-month inflation is subject to temporary reversals, but between now and the end of the year we are on track to continue the convergence to the center of the inflation target," Tombini said.

Consumer prices rose faster than expected in the month to mid-July as measured by the benchmark IPCA index, and analysts expect inflation to go from its current 5 percent to 5.5 percent by the end of next year.

Tombini acknowledged that a stronger local currency, the real, has affected wholesale prices. But the bank, he added, remains ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to reduce the effects of unwanted fluctuations.