By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 26 Brazil's inflation will start
to subside next year after economic growth slows further, the
central bank said on Thursday, reinforcing expectations that it
will not raise interest rates in the near future.
In its quarterly inflation report issued on Thursday, the
bank lowered its 2014 economic growth forecast to 1.6 percent
from 2 percent previously, faltering from 2.5 percent growth
last year.
The central bank said the annual inflation rate will likely
drop to 5.1 percent in mid-2016 from an expected 6.4 percent at
the end of 2014, edging closer to its 4.5 percent target under a
scenario of keeping current interest rates steady until then.
"It confirms that the benchmark interest rate will remain
unchanged for a very long time," said Cristiano Oliveira, an
economist with Banco Fibra, in Sao Paulo.
The bank's benchmark lending rate is currently
at 11 percent after nine consecutive increases through April.
Weak economic growth and stubbornly elevated inflation have
weighed on President Dilma Rousseff's campaign for re-election.
Although unemployment remains low, her popularity has dropped
steadily in recent months, pointing to a hotly contested run-off
vote in October.
Even with its downward revision to the 2014 growth outlook,
the central bank's view is rosier than market expectations of
1.2 percent in a weekly poll.
For 2014, the bank sees investment slumping 2.4 percent,
down from an expected increase of 1.0 percent seen in its
previous quarterly inflation report, issued in March.
Manufacturing is expected to drop 1.9 percent, and
construction is forecast to shrink 2.2 percent.
"Considering growth expectations for the next quarters,
measures of economic slack tend to be disinflationary," the bank
said in the report, referring to a gauge of slack in the
economy.
Most economists expect the central bank to keep interest
rates steady through this year but increase them slightly in
2015, when the government is expected to yield to pent-up
inflationary pressure in the energy sector and raise gasoline
prices and electricity rates.
The central bank acknowledged such pressures and said it
will remain vigilant but noted that they will likely be
temporary.
"Current inflation drivers ... tend to retreat or even
disappear through the period that is considered in monetary
policy setting," the central bank said.
"Inflation will be resistant in coming quarters," it said.
"But if monetary conditions are maintained, it tends to converge
towards the target in the final quarters of the forecast
scenario" through mid-2016.
