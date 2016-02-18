(Adds comments, background)
BRASILIA Feb 18 There is no room for a more
flexible monetary policy in Brazil, a central bank director said
on Thursday, throwing cold water on growing pressure for
interest-rate cuts in coming months.
Although inflation is set to decline, the high level of
price indexation and the recent increase in inflation
expectations require the central bank to stay vigilant, the
bank's monetary policy director Aldo Mendes said at an event
with investors in Sao Paulo.
"The state of inflation expectations, which are above the
convergence zone, and the mechanisms that keep inflationary
inertia in our economy leave no room for a flexibilization of
monetary conditions," Mendes said according to his prepared
remarks, published on the central bank's website.
Yields paid on short-term futures contracts in Brazil
extended gains as traders added bets that benchmark rates will
remain at 14.25 percent in the foreseeable future.
"(Mendes) flat out denied that there's going to be a cut",
said Thiago Castro, a trader with Renascença brokerage.
Mendes also said the fiscal adjustment aimed at rebalancing
the country's finances is "extremely important" but noted it
requires not only technical skills but also political support.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil on Wednesday
and warned of possible new cuts to the country's rating because
of political uncertainties delaying needed budget measures.
As the Brazilian economy sinks into a very deep recession
and inflation remains around 10 percent, the Brazilian central
bank led by Alexandre Tombini has felt pressure from economists,
politicians and union leaders to either cut or raise interest
rates. It decided to keep rates on hold in January at 14.25
percent, in a split decision.
