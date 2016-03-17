BRASILIA, March 17 A congressional testimony by
Brazil's central bank president Alexandre Tombini on Thursday
was called off, the central bank press office said, without
giving more details.
Tombini was scheduled to address the joint budgetary
committee as part of its regular schedule of hearings.
Lawmakers expect to resume impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday after the Supreme Court
clarified rules on how the process should be conducted.
