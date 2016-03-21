BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's economy could
recover surprisingly quickly after political uncertainties
dissipate, central bank director Tony Volpon said on Monday.
"A reduction in uncertainty, which in the case of Brazil is
essentially non-economic in nature, could have a surprisingly
rapid, positive impact on economic growth," Volpon said at an
event in Kyoto, Japan, according to prepared remarks published
by the central bank's website.
Volpon is one of two dissenting directors that has voted in
recent months for an increase in benchmark interest rates
. Key rates have remained unchanged at 14.25 percent
since July 2015.
The sharp economic contraction has brought about much-needed
adjustments to the Brazilian economy, Volpon said.
"Much did happen which can serve as the basis of economic
recovery if the right policy choices are made," he told
investors at the event.
"I believe the root cause of the current recession is the
impact of uncertainty on aggregate demand," he said.
Massive street protests have swept across Brazil in recent
days, supporting or rejecting demands for the impeachment of
President Dilma Rousseff.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)