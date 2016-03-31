(Adds central bank official comment, 7th paragraph)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's central bank raised
its inflation forecast for 2016 and 2017, in a strong indication
that policymakers will not yet cut interest rates despite a
deepening recession in Latin America's biggest economy.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the
bank raised its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.9 percent from 4.8
percent previously. For 2016, the bank raised its forecast to
6.6 percent from 6.2 percent previously.
It sees annual inflation dropping to the 4.5 percent center
of the official target only in the first quarter of 2018.
The central bank is under growing pressure from politicians
and businessmen to cut some of the world's highest interest
rates to help an economy mired in what could be its worst
recession in more than a century.
The growing risk of impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff
has fueled market speculation that the leftist leader could make
changes in the central bank board to force down its benchmark
Selic rate that stands at 14.25 percent. The board
is scheduled to meet again on April 27 to decide on rates.
Brazilian interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> opened higher on
Thursday, suggesting traders see a rate cut later than
previously expected. Some economists forecast a rate cut as soon
as June.
Central bank director Altamir Lopes, a member of the bank's
eight-member board, said past monetary tightening helped produce
a "significant" drop in inflation and said policymakers should
persevere in the monetary adjustment for disinflation to
continue.
In the report, the central bank reiterated that it is not
considering monetary easing under current conditions even after
acknowledging that the output gap has been more disinflationary
than previously expected.
"It (bank), will take the necessary measures to assure it
will achieve its inflation targeting goal," the bank said in the
report, which also revised its economic contraction forecast to
3.5 percent in 2016 from 1.9 percent previously.
Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 10 percent in
mid-March for the first time in five months on lower energy
rates and smaller increases in food prices.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at 4.5 percent, the
center of the official target that has a tolerance band of two
percentage points up and down.
The bank has said it aims to keep inflation below the 6.5
percent ceiling of the target for this year and bring it down to
4.5 percent in 2017.
