BRASILIA May 11 Brazil's Vice President Michel
Temer could wait until June to appoint a new central bank chief
if he takes over the reins of power this week, as part of a
gradual transition to replace the bank's eight-member board, his
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Temer will replace President Dilma Rousseff if the Senate
votes, as expected, to suspend her on Wednesday. He plans to
keep central bank chief Alexandre Tombini at least until the
bank's next rate-setting meeting on June 8, said the spokesman.
Temer is considering former central bank directors Ilan
Goldfajn, Mario Mesquita and Afonso Bevilaqua to head the bank,
said the spokesman, adding that no decision has been taken yet.
Two sources close to Temer said Goldfajn, chief economist
with Itau Unibanco, is almost certain to be picked for the post
but the final decision would be taken by future Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles.
Goldfajn could not be reached for comment.
Rousseff's decision to dismiss her cabinet ministers if the
Senate suspends her later on Wednesday will not affect the
timeline to name a new central bank chief, the spokesman said.
The central bank governor has the status of a cabinet
minister.
Temer is also considering a bill to give the central bank
board immunity from prosecution in lower courts, in a move to
shield policymakers after markets reacted negatively to his
plans to exclude the bank's chief from a scaled-down cabinet.
Temer wants to reduce the number of ministries to 22 from 32
in a gesture toward paring back state spending.
The removal of ministerial status, which meant the central
bank chief could only be tried by the Supreme Court, was seen by
some investors as a demotion that could weaken an institution
criticized in recent years for bowing to political pressure.
Under the proposed constitutional amendment, the bank's
board would only be tried in higher courts, the spokesman said.
"With the amendment Temer will try to prevent
politically-driven judges from challenging a new central bank
board," said Jose Kobori, a partner with JK Capital consultancy
in Sao Paulo. "However, complete independence would give more
legal guarantees for the central bank to take its decisions
without political interference."
Senior members of Temer's team of advisers have said his
government could analyze granting complete autonomy to the
central bank. In Brazil, the central bank only enjoys
administrative autonomy.
