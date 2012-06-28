SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's central bank lowered its economic growth forecast for 2012 to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent previously, the bank's quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.

The bank raised its 2012 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent previously, but lowered its estimate for 2013 inflation to 5.0 pct from 5.2 percent previously.