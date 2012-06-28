UPDATE 2-Swedish government softens plans for higher bank bailout fees
* Government still plans new bank tax before 2019 (Adds Fin Min, analyst comment)
SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's central bank lowered its economic growth forecast for 2012 to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent previously, the bank's quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.
The bank raised its 2012 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent previously, but lowered its estimate for 2013 inflation to 5.0 pct from 5.2 percent previously.
* Government still plans new bank tax before 2019 (Adds Fin Min, analyst comment)
* Special committee has invited shortlisted bidders to submit their firm proposals by 30 June 2017 for final evaluation