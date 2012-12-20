Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's central bank lowered its 2012 economic growth forecast to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent previously, the bank's latest quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.
The bank also lowered its 2013 inflation forecast to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent previously, but raised its estimate for 2012 inflation to 5.7 percent from 5.2 percent previously.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.