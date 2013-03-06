BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low of 7.25 percent on Wednesday, signaling rate hikes may be in the cards this year to curb high inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

All 56 economists surveyed by Reuters expected the central bank to keep the Selic rate unchanged for the third straight time. Most observers rightly predicted the bank was going to remove previous guidance of rate stability "for a sufficiently prolonged period."

The decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.