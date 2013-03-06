BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low
of 7.25 percent on Wednesday, signaling rate hikes may be in the
cards this year to curb high inflation in Latin America's
largest economy.
All 56 economists surveyed by Reuters expected the central
bank to keep the Selic rate unchanged for the third
straight time. Most observers rightly predicted the bank was
going to remove previous guidance of rate stability "for a
sufficiently prolonged period."
The decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known
as Copom, was unanimous.