BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
CURITIBA, Brazil May 23 An ongoing process of drastic debt reduction in the world's biggest economies risks choking Brazil's economic growth in the short and medium term, a senior central bank member said on Wednesday.
The level of interest rates that generally do not trigger any inflationary pressures, known as the neutral interest rate, has been trending down in recent years, Carlos Hamilton Araújo, the central bank's head of economic policy and a voting board member, said at an event in the city of Curitiba.
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: